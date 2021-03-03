The Best DC and Marvel ECCC 2021 Virtual Con Exclusive Funko Pops

Funko is set to unleash their shared exclusive Funko Pops for Virtual Con Spring 2021 / Emerald City Comic Con 2021 starting tomorrow, March 4th at 6am PST / 9am EST. You can find a complete list of the Funko Pops that are coming and where to get them via our ECCC 2021 Funko master list, but if you're after the best Pop figures from Marvel and DC Comics, everything you need can be found right here.

The hottest ECCC 2021 / Virtual Con Pop figures in the superheroes category will probably be the WandaVision Billy and Tommy Halloween 2-Pack on Amazon, so go after that one first. We also expect quick sell outs on the DC Comics Specter Pop at Entertainment Earth and the Spider-Man 2099 Pop at Walgreens. The metallic Wonder Woman with tiara boomerang looks pretty great too. A breakdown of the full Marvel and DC lineup can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

Note that these Pop figures will feature shared exclusive stickers - convention exclusive stickers will be sold through the Funko Shop to lottery winners. More details are available here via our ECCC 2021 master list of Funko Pop exclusives.

When the Pop figures listed above sell out you can find them here on eBay with a healthy markup. If you're hunting for convention sticker versions only, you can order them on eBay here with an even healthier markup.

