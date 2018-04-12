The Defenders Stars Reveal How They Could Team Up With The Avengers

The Guardians of the Galaxy protect space, the Avengers have Earth covered, and the Defenders are just fine cleaning up New York’s streets. Marvel fans are still awaiting the day all three teams come together for one epic battle, but the MCU is set on having New York’s street-level heroes do their own thing. However, that doesn’t mean the stars of Marvel’s The Defenders don’t want to team up one day.

Recently, SFX Magazine got to speak with Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter and Iron Fist‘s Finn Jones about their characters, and the pair speculated how the Defenders could meet up with the Avengers one day.

“We’re part of the same universe,” Jones started. “If there ever was a mash-up between the Avengers and the Defenders, I think it’d be really nice to see the Avengers come to the Netflix world. It’d be way more interesting to see those characters fleshed out the same way as our characters are, rather than just see our characters do some big fucking fight scene! There’s nothing cool about that.”

“It would be easier to have them come into our world because it would probably be more believable,” Colter chimed in. “There’s not some huge universal thing going on, some intergalactic thing invading the planet or something like that. Stark’s up in the tower…”

When it comes to specific story lines, Colter and Jones can agree there is one thing they’d like to see. It may rub Bruce Banner the wrong way, but The Defenders stars really want the Avengers to take a job over in Harlem.

“Get ’em to Harlem. How good would that be, seeing Tony Stark in Harlem? That’s f*cking brilliant!” Colter gushed. “Although it would be cool to see Luke Cage in a different universe, fighting off some dark overlord. That’d be cool. Luke Cage and Iron Fist in space!”

For now, there are no plans at Marvel to bring the Avengers and Defenders together. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has stressed a crossover just isn’t in the cards right now, but the opportunity could present itself one day. If Iron Man or Black Widow were to ever pop into one of Netflix’s Marvel series, fans would surely lose their minds. And, if Luke Cage got to go to space because of the crossover, then that’s just an added bonus.

Marvel’s The Defenders is the miniseries that will bring together all of Marvel’s Netflix stars, including Iron Fist(Finn Jones) Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), to protect New York City from its greatest threat yet.

Marvel’s The Defenders is developed by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. The miniseries will also feature Sigourney Weaver as the villain, Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), and several recurring guest stars from Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist, including Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres on Netflix on Aug. 18, 2017.

