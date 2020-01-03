New Eternals Easter Egg Spotted in Thor: Ragnarok

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to officially begin this year, with new and returning characters set to hit the big screen or Disney+ in the coming months. The Eternals is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated properties among those, as the unique cosmic group is introduced to mainstream audiences. The seeds for Eternals have been subtly planted across some MCU entries thus far — including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg in Thor: Ragnarok. During the film’s exploits on Sakaar, a very specific green-and-pink ship can be seen in the background, which is designed almost exactly like one from Jack Kirby‘s run on The Eternals.

The arrival of the Eternals is expected to be as cosmic and wide-ranging as the source material, and it sounds like those involved with the film are excited for that to come to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is a very big movie,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” says Feige. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

The cast of Eternals will include Jolie as Thena, Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers,” Feige said in a previous interview. “More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Are you excited to see Marvel’s Eternals? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.