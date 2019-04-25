The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: First Clips Show Bucky and Sam Can't Stop Fighting

We are now one week away from Marvel Studios releasing the next Disney+ series with the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, exploring the legacy of Captain America after Steve Rogers retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. With Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles as Cap's bickering sidekicks, they will now be under the spotlight as the world moves on from the Earth's Mightiest Super-Soldier. And if these two new clips from the series are any indication, fans should expect plenty of bickering between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Marvel released a pair of clips from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Watch them in the video players above and below:

The first clip was briefly shown in a recent TV spot where Sam and Bucky argue over the "Big Three" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: androids, aliens, and wizards. We also get to learn that Bucky is a fan of Lord of the Rings while we get a namedrop about Redwing, though the context has us believing that this isn't a reference to Sam's trusty drone.

The second clip also expands on a scene viewed in the trailer where Bucky chastises Sam for not having a plan and for calling him "Buck," which is something only Steve Rogers was allowed to do. Again, the two love to bicker, so expect this dynamic to be very much A Thing.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will likely reveal who is the next Captain America, a notion we previously thought was settled when Steve gave Sam the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained the decision why it had to be Sam to take the shield instead of Bucky, and how that led to the creation of the series.

"It was actually Mackie and Sebastian that came up with the blocking for the scene by the bench at the end of Endgame. They walk up to Steve Rogers together," Feige told Variety. "As it was scripted, only Sam noticed this older gentleman sitting on a bench. They came up with this notion that they start to walk together, and then Sam steps forward. Even the notion of him holding the shield and saying, 'it feels like it belongs to somebody else.'"

He added, "It really was a wonderful convergence as we were creating the end of the Infinity Saga, Bob Iger told us what Disney+ would become. What had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of Endgame suddenly opened up our potential to tell a whole story about that. What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes? And not just somebody, but a Black man in the present day. That’s what Mackie and our head writer Malcolm Spellman and all of us didn’t want to shy away from."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.