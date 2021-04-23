Captain America Gets a New Sidekick in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale

✖

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Disney+ today and featured a lot of excitement ranging from Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) epic new suit to the Power Broker reveal and much more. The episode also featured the return of a fallen hero, much to the delight of fans! Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Back in the show's second episode, Sam's trusty combat and reconnaissance drone, Red Wing, did not survive a battle with the Flag Smashers. However, the Wakandans built Sam a new Captain America suit, complete with his Falcon wings, and it featured the return of an old friend. That's right... Red Wing is back!

Red Wing's return was pretty epic! In fact, the beloved drone was able to assist Sam in saving folks from a helicopter that was highjacked by one of the Flag Smashers. Many people were thrilled to see the sidekick return. You can check out some of the tweets from excited fans below:

me after sam called redwing: pic.twitter.com/cWomev79Q7 — bi-derman — fatws spoilers (@IR0NSPIDEY) April 23, 2021

The fact that Bucky probably told the Wakandans to make a new Redwing 😭😭😭😭#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier — 🌻 amethyst talks TFATWS spoilers (@sunnysambucky) April 23, 2021

Now that Sam is the new Captain America, we expect to see much more of him and Red Wing in the future! What did you think of the character's return? How did you feel about the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Tell us in the comments!

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

