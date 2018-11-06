‘The Gifted’: The Inner Circle Trains for Battle in an Exclusive Clip

The Inner Circle trains for battle in an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of The Gifted.

The clip shows Polaris (Emma Dumont), Andy (Percy Hynes White), and Rebecca (Anjelica Bette Fellini) running through a battle simulation against a SWAT team in the Inner Circle’s training room. Reeva (Grace Byers) and Esme Frost (Skyler Samuels) arrive to congratulate them on a job well done, but Polaris is frustrated with how training is taking her away from spending time with baby Dawn.

During a visit to The Gifted‘s Atlanta set, Emma Dumont told ComicBook.com about how becoming a mother has affected Polaris.

“At the beginning of Season Two, Lorna is very different from the end of Season One,” Dumont said. “It’s been six months. She’s very pregnant. She’s about to have the baby and she’s in a different place emotionally. She’s actually pretty content. Over the course of episode one we see her get nervous and more suspicious and more scared but in the very beginning, she’s sort of just living her life. She has this fancy new place to live. She has these fancy new clothes. She’s almost unrecognizable. And then bam, everything changes.

“Magneto is classically known for being like a caricature of a supervillain who gives a lot of speeches, likes to fly up, teach people a lesson, make society look at themselves,” she continued. “Polaris this season, I’m just going to be straight up, doesn’t do any of that. She’s straight up just being a mom. I wish I could say she does a lot of really cool stuff but having a baby is kind of an anchor. There are some things early on in the season that she goes through with the baby’s health and other issues with Marcos, so she’s really just worried about her kid being alive.”

Tonight’s episode of The Gifted is titled “iMprint.” Here’s the episode’s synopsis:

“The Inner Circle prepares for a secret ambush, but Polaris is reluctant to join and Reeva tasks Esme with getting Polaris on board. Esme confides in Polaris, revealing her and her sisters’ troublesome past. Meanwhile, Thunderbird trains Reed on controlling his powers and The Purifiers attack The Mutant Underground as they attempt to rescue a group of homeless mutants.”

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.