You Can Watch ‘The Gifted’ Premiere For Free On iTunes

If you missed out on the television premiere of Fox’s The Gifted, you have a pretty good opportunity to join the hype.

The pilot episode of the series is currently available for free on iTunes. You can download the episode here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode, titled ‘eXposed’, follows Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker), suburban parents whose lives are changed by the revelation that their children, Lauren and Andy (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White) have mutant powers. The family is forced to flee, and is taken in by an underground mutant network, populated with mutants such as Eclipse (Sean Teale), Blink (Jamie Chung), and Thunderbird (Blair Redford).

The Gifted debuted this past Monday, to a pretty solid turnout of almost 5 million viewers. Fans and critics seem to be on board with the series’ potential, with ComicBook.com’s own Jamie Lovett calling it “Fox’s best [attempt] yet at tapping into what makes the X-Men so special.”

Whether you’re a fan or novice of the X-Men, The Gifted pilot provides plenty of Easter eggs for fans to enjoy. Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from Stan Lee, a staple of plenty of Marvel’s properties, as well as a very subtle nod to X-Men: The Animated Series.

If you’d like a taste of The Gifted before you download, you can watch the first six minutes of the premiere here.

The Gifted airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.