The J. Jonah Jameson Funko Pop Keeps Your Spider-Man Collection In Check

Funko has released countless Spider-Man-themed Pop figures over the years, but it looks as though his unchecked rampage is coming to an end. J. Jonah Jameson has arrived, and he's calling out the web-slinger in the Daily Bugle. The headline reads "Spider-Man: Threat or Menace?" with an image of a Spidey Funko Pop on the front page. He has a point – at least as far as our wallets are concerned.

The comic book J. Jonah Jameson Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 (US orders $39+ ship free with the code SPRINGFREE22) with a release date set fro June. It follows a J.K. Simmons Spider Man: Far From Home Pop figure that was released in 2020. That version was a Pop In A Box exclusive that can currently be found here on eBay.

Needless to say, the newspaper detail that Funko put into the new J. Jonah Jameson Funko Pop is pretty spectacular. It reminds us of a Retro Marvel Legends figure that Hasbro released a couple of years back. Put him amidst the Spider-Man Pop figures in your collection to keep things from raging out of control.

