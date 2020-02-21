Funko’s Stan Lee Thor: Ragnarok Cameo Toy Fair Pop Figure is Live

Whenever a Marvel Stan Lee Funko Pop Icons figure drops, it’s big – and the one they just launched at New York Toy Fair 2020 might be the best one yet. It features Stan Lee in from his very memorable 2017 cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

If you recall, Lee played a jittery barber that was tasked with “processing” Thor before entering the Grandmaster’s gladiatorial ring. He had cybernetic arms with spinning blade hands – kind of like a futuristic and elderly Edward Scissorhands. However, he managed to give the God of Thunder a pretty stylish short haircut that he wore for the rest of the film.

Needless to say, this Stan Lee Pop figure is an absolute must-have. The good news is that you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth at this very moment. Grab one quick because barber Stan is going to be super popular.

The Stan Lee figure was launched alongside a Pop figure of J. Jonah Jameson from Spider-Man:Far From Home (as you’ll see below it can double as a “Mean” Gene Funko Pop), which is a Pop In a Box exclusive that you can pre-order here. Additional Marvel releases include Valkyrie on a winged Horse Pop Ride from the climatic battle in Avengers: Endgame. That figure can be pre-ordered here at EE now. Rounding out the list is the Spider-Man Captain Universe Funko Pop exclusive that was released earlier at NY Toy Fair. He’s the Spider-Man that punched Hulk into space! You can take a closer look at these Pops in Funko’s tweet below.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

