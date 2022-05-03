The Predator Hunts Down Marvel Universe Characters in New Variant Covers

Predator is coming to Marvel in August, ending a decades-long relationship with Dark Horse and bringing the characters "home" to the Disney-owned publisher. To celebrate the move, Marvel is launching a series of variant covers featuring the alien master hunter squaring off with Marvel heroes, as drawn by some of the industry's top talents. It isn't yet clear whether the Predator will actually find its way into the Marvel Universe -- certainly it's possible, although any time you bring a non-Marvel character into the comics, it can create reprint problems down the line.

Since making its debut in the 1987 film Predator, the remorseless alien killer has invaded pop culture in film, comic books, video games, and more. His first comic book appearance came in 1989, in a story that would later be rebranded as Predator: Concrete Jungle. Now, the Predator begins a new conquest in a Marvel series launching this summer.

This is not the first big Disney property to leave Dark Horse for Marvel since the House of Mouse acquired the House of Ideas in 2009. In 2015, Marvel's Star Wars #1 -- the first new Marvel comic based on Star Wars characters since the film adaptation of Return of the Jedi more than 30 years earlier -- took the comics industry by storm, selling more than 1 million copies. It was the first comic book to do that in two decades.

It isn't likely Predator will do those kind of numbers, but the IP certainly has a passionate fan base who could be lured in by a decent story from some big-name creators.

You can see the covers below.

