The Rock Responds to Tom Holland’s Praise by Calling Him a “Good Buddy”

Spider-Man: Far From Home star, Tom Holland, was featured in a GQ spread earlier this week that has everyone talking. The actor snapped tons of excellent photos and shared everything from his feelings on Robert Pattinson’s Batman to wanting to appear onscreen with Miles Morales. The spread has been a big topic of discussion on social media, even catching the attention of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. Holland praised Johnson’s work ethic in the article, so Johnson decided to reply with some kind words of his own.

Very cool. @TomHolland1996’s a good buddy and continues to earn his success daily. That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly & elegantly. Look forward to working with him one day. #hardestworkersintheroom 👊🏾 https://t.co/hGmpIazTJm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 5, 2019

“The Rock is someone I’ve always look up to. His whole thing is: Be the hardest-working person in the room. It’s something that I’ve really taken to heart,” Holland said in the interview.

Many people commented on the post, hoping the interaction will lead to a collaboration:

While there are no current plans for Holland and Johnson to work together, both men have plenty going on separately. They both had big summer movies, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Holland will soon be heard lending his voice to Spies in Disguise, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, and Onward. Next year, you can also see him in The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking, and Cherry. Johnson’s next film is Jumanji: The Next Level, which comes out in December. Next year, he can be seen in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw are still playing in select theaters.