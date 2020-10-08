The Russo Brothers Reveal Kevin Smith Narrating Slugfest Documentary About Marvel vs. DC Comics

Earlier today, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were joined by Kevin Smith for an NYCC panel to discuss an array of things, including Quibi's upcoming docuseries about the rivarly between Marvel and DC Comics called Slugfest. During the chat, the Russos announced that Smith with be narrating the project.

"We want to announce here something special,” Anthony shared. “Kevin, I’m gonna embarrass you for a second, but your voice, Kevin Smith’s voice, has become almost pavlovian for me in terms of like, when I hear it, I know I’m gonna hear fresh, creative, innovative thoughts on all of my favorite subjects. So it gets me going right away the second I hear your voice and it couldn’t be more thrilling or appropriate that you, sir, are the narrator of Slugfest. We’re very thrilled about that and I think audiences are going to as well.”

“I was honored," Smith added. "I’ll tell you when I sat in with Don [Argott] and Sheena [M. Joyce], and we did the voiceover, I got to do the narration like I got to watch the episodes and I told them when I was doing the voiceover, I am so glad that I got to be involved cause if I watch this show and I wasn’t involved, I would’ve been so angry.”

You can read a description of the series below:

“The series is inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC. The competition between the publishers actually dates back to the FDR years and the publication of Action Comics No. 1 (which introduced Superman and launched DC) and Marvel Comics No. 1 (which introduced Namor the Sub-Mariner), but it was the revolutionary 1960s relaunch of Marvel by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko that gave the rivalry an urgency that transformed the marketplace,” Deadline previously explained.

“The men and women who were behind the creation of some of the best-known and most revered characters in the world will share their stories and reflect on the symbiotic relationship between DC and Marvel, whose rivalry pushed the medium to its greatest heights. The series features the stories of the remarkable behind-the-scenes endeavors and achievements that defined these industry titans, from the secret crossover inspired by the Halloween parades of small-town Rutland, Vermont, to the history behind the bone-crushing handshake between Superman and Spider-Man, in the first official crossover,” Quibi said in a statement.

You can watch the full panel in the video above.