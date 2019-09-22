The Spider-Man: Far From Home Gag Reel Is a Total Giggle Fest

Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was finally released on digital this week, which means some fans already have access to the glorious gag real. One such fan recently posted the video to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.” The video shows everything from the cast giggling to Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) accidentally slipping into his British accent to him and Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio) feeding each other watermelon.

“Gag Reel | Spider-Man: Far From Home,” u/gianben123 shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the footage:

“This was actually a pretty good gag reel,” u/jajalool wrote.

“Jake Gyllenhaal has gotta be one of the most fun dudes to work with. Not a lot of actors would go out of their way so much to bond with a younger actor like Tom,” u/jotyma5 added.

“The gag reel we deserved. I wish MCU gag reels especially Avengers IW and Endgame were like this one,” u/ashryverhys replied.

“Watching Jake and Tom crack up makes me crack up. It must have taken forever to finish filming their scenes together,” u/aerinhawke added.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on October 1st.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.