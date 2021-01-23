The Vision: Tom King Shares Concept Art in Honor of WandaVision

✖

WandaVision has finally arrived on Disney+ and fans are eager to find out where the Marvel Cinematic Universe series is heading. According to the series' director, Matt Shakman, there have been many Marvel Comics that have influenced the show. Some of those comics include House of M, The Vision and Scarlet Witch, and The Vision. The Vision was written by notable comics author Tom King, who is also known for writing Batman and Mister Miracle comics. The Vision followed the andriod and his new family as they attempt to live a suburban life, but things turn dark quickly, which appears to be the direction WandaVision is taking. This week, King took to Twitter to share some concept art from the comic.

"Found in my photos. Concept art for Vision 7 by @Mister_Walsh. Just perfect,” King wrote. “Loved working on this book,” Michael Walsh replied. You can check out the image of Wanda and Vision below:

Loved working on this book . https://t.co/4fT15uJKep — Michael Walsh (@Mister_Walsh) January 22, 2021

"All of them and ones you didn't mention," Shakman said in an interview with ComicBook.com about The Vision, House of M, and The Vision and Scarlet Witch. "You know, I mean, I think the thing that's so great about the MCU is they are building on everything that's come before and making something wholly new and original. And much like each one of those comics that you held up there. Those artists and writers took what had come before and fashioned something new, you know. And that's what we're trying to do."

If you're a fan of Tom King and The Vision, tune into ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast on Friday, January 29th. King will be joining host Brandon Davis and more to chat about The Vision and its connection to the new series. Check it out at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on twitch.tv/comicbook.

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.