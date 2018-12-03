ThinkGeek’s 50% Off Sitewide Sale is Coming Back For Four Hours

At midnight on Cyber Monday, ThinkGeek launched an unprecedented 50% off sitewide sale. If you weren’t up in the wee hours of the morning, odds are you missed out on all of the fun. Not to worry though, you’re about to get a second chance.

Starting at 1pm EST today, December 3rd and running through 5pm EST, the 50% off sale is back on! A new coupon code will be available at launch (check the homepage for the code reveal) and everything but pre-order items will be eligible. To help you out, we’ve picked out some some of ThinkGeek’s priciest and most popular items. These are the things that will likely sell out first:

• Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

• Nintendo Super Mario Boo Bean Bag Chair

• Fandom Christmas Ornaments and Decorations

• Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Construction Kit

• Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set

• Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker

• Fallout Nuka-Cola Quantum Mood Light

• Star Trek TOS Bluetooth Communicator

• Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana Special Edition

• Star Trek Phaser TV Remote

• Harry Potter Hogwarts House 16 piece Dinner Set

• ThinkGeek’s Collection of Funko Pop Figures

The items listed above are only the beginning, so head on over to ThinkGeek to shop this massive sale. Keep in mind that there’s actually time for shoppers to prepare this time around, so we expect it to be even more popular than the Cyber Monday sale. That having been said, you should pick out what you want ahead of time and be ready to refresh around 1pm EST. Also, don’t be surprised if ThinkGeek goes down under the crush. It happened on Cyber Monday and it’s likely that it will happen again.

