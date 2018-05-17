This Marvel Sale is Loaded With Heroes From Captain America to Captain Marvel

Marvel is the subject of ThinkGeek’s big sale this week, and it includes some hefty discounts on a wide range of items based on Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Avengers, Black Panther, S.H.I.E.L.D and more.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve collected some of the best Marvel deals in the lineup for your convenience below. The big standout items in this sale are definitely the bags and backpacks, especially the Marvel Classic Captain America Shield Backpack and the range of Captain Marvel bags and wallets from Loungefly. These are popular items, so discounts this large are rare – especially in the midst of the success of Avengers: Infinity War and the buzz surrounding the upcoming Captain Marvel film.

• Marvel Classic Captain America Shield Backpack – $34.99 (42% off)

• Star-Lord Hockey Jersey – $24.99 (44% off)

• Captain Marvel Sash Purse – $49.99 (29% off)

• Captain Marvel Crossbody Purse – $44.99 (25% off)

• Captain America Shield Light Up Wall Art With Sound – $19.99 (50% off)

• Black Panther Logo Watch – $29.99 (25% off)

• Spider-Man Duffel Purse – $39.99 (43% off)

• Marvel Geeki Tikis – $12.99 each (24% off)

• Spider-Man Homecoming – Exclusive Picture Vinyl LP – $9.99 (60% off)

There are a lot more Marvel deals where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek and take advantage of the sale while you can. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

In related news, a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko sale is happening at Entertainment Earth right now, and thousands of the best Pop figures are eligible. This includes the entire standard lineup of Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Pop figures, Mystery Minis, plushies, keychains, Dorbz, Vynl, and t-shirts.

You can shop the Funko Avengers: Infinity War lineup right here sorted by bestsellers. The 6-inch Hulkbuster and Thanos figure should be at the top of everyone’s list, so grab those as quickly as you can. Even the items that are listed as “temporarily out of stock” can still be ordered. Again, if you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more. That shouldn’t be a problem, because the number of Avengers: Infinity War Funko items that are available is staggering. Just take a look at this list:

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Teen Groot with Gun Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Cull Obsidian Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Plush Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Random 4-Pack

• Avengers: Infinity War Spidey Infinity Wars Pop! T-Shirt

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Flight Pose Pop! T-Shirt

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos and Iron Spider VYNL Figure 2-Pack

