This Is What Anna Kendrick Could Look Like As Squirrel Girl

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could always use another hero, and the latest candidate is none other than Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl.

Actress Anna Kendrick recently made some comments about the fan favorite, courtesy of a recommendation from her brother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My brother sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should [play her],” Kendrick tells Net-A-Porter. “I don’t know what Squirrel Girl does other than be half squirrel, but I could be half squirrel!”

Now we have a visual of what she could look like in the role thanks to the talented BossLogic, who quickly put this together and released it on his Twitter account.

The idea was already pretty sound, but after seeing what it could look like, I’m going to need this to happen asap. Squirrel Girl has all the powers of a Squirrel, which gives her increased agility and speed, feral claws, the ability to communicate with the lovable creatures. As she so elegantly showed Wolverine in a previous match-up, they aren’t so cuddly when she is being threatened.

Plus, who couldn’t see Kendrick just blowing this part out of the water. The character’s recent appearance in All-New Wolverine reads as if the part was tailor-made for her. If she ends up in the cinematic universe looking like this, I imagine I’m not the only one who would be thrilled.