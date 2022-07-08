Gorr's Co-Creator Comments on Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

✖

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has dropped, and the Marvel fandom is certainly in a buzz about it. One of the biggest reveals of the new Thor 4 trailer is no doubt Christian Bale's villain character, Gorr The God Butcher, who... is pretty much everything his name implies. Marvel fans are certainly letting their opinions be known about first impressions of Gorr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but the Internet is always going to Internet, we know that. How about the person who first helped create Gorr?

Comic writer Jason Aaron is never one to shy away from commenting on Marvel Cinematic Universe takes, and he didn't mince words about Gorr's debut in the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer: "All gods will die."

All gods will die. https://t.co/8l5B27mIQG — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) May 24, 2022

Gorr The God Butcher was created in 2013 by Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribic. The villain is from a nameless planet, a member of a race that put blind faith in the gods, despite their hardships. When Gorr lost his own family he renounced the idea of gods, being outcast as a heretic. However, when Gorr did discover that gods exist in the universe, he vowed to kill them all. To accomplish that, Gorr acquired the Necrosword All Black, owned by Knull, the god of the symbiotes (see where this is going?). Thor and Gorr fought throughout the ages, from Viking times to a horrific future where Old Man Thor is the last standing hero against Gorr's army of shadow berserkers. It took two versions of Mjolnir for Thor to finally kill Gorr.

Christian Bale's Gorr is certainly in line with the villain we know from the comics, by the look of it. No doubt Bale will bring the necessary gravitas to make Gorr and all his religious metaphors into a compelling MCU bad guy. Once Thor: Love and Thunder is out, it will be very interesting to go back and get more of Aaron's views on how Marvel Studios handled the character and applied the core essence of the story he first wrote.

Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theaters on July 8th.