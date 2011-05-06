Thor: Chris Hemsworth Reveals When He Knew Marvel Movie Would Work

✖

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe first began, no one could have known that Marvel Studios would have become the multi-billion dollar powerhouse that it is now. From 2008's Iron Man to 2022's Ms. Marvel, the studio has become a worldwide staple and has changed the film industry as a whole. Marvel Studios has made some pretty obscure characters into household names like Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The Thor franchise started out pretty rocky, but has finally found its footing under the guidance of Taika Waititi. Hemsworth is busy promoting his new film Spiderhead before he goes into Thor: Love and Thunder, and he did an interview with Vanity Fair where he reveals the moment he knew that his Marvel movie was going to work.

"This was like a three day period where we both got flown out just outside of London and this beautiful farm homestead environment. We were all in Kenneth Branagh's pool and having a swim and talking," Hemsworth revealed. "And Tom[Hiddleston] and I were chatting, just going 'wow. I think this is gonna be really special.' And there he and I were. Two young actors going, 'wow. This is it. This could be our big shot. This could be our big moment.' Yeah, it really, it did, and that's what it was. That's where it launched both of our careers and I think back to that moment and that time period a lot. Just about the uncertainty, the unknown, the possibilities, all of it was so fresh and exciting and wonderful."

"One of the most vivid memories that I have of realizing 'wow. That I think is gonna work.' was at Comic-Con. There were two or 3000 people in the room and they played the teaser trailer. And at the end of it the crowd erupted and they were screaming and cheering, and so on. And I really at that moment went 'oh wow. I think this is gonna work.' There was so much effort and hard work and anxiety about what we were doing and are the fans going to be happy? Are people going to see it? Are people going to want to see this film? To get that response and that immediate response from an audience which is being in front of the camera with the crew, you don't get that. If you do theater or you're playing in a stadium or whatever, you feel that. We hadn't experienced that yet" Hemsworth added.

The next big Marvel Studios project to hit theaters will be Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth's comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!