Thor Takes on a Shocking New Form

Marvel's God of Thunder has definitely been put to the test over the years, going up against foes that require him to use his powers in some unexpected ways. That was especially the case for the recently-released Thor #13, which saw Thor being put to the test against a former ally. To combat the problem — and also set up an epic cliffhanger for what's ahead — the issue ended with Thor literally joining forces with a very unexpected ally. Spoilers for Thor #13 from Donny Cates, Nic Klein, Matt Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees Thor butting heads with Donald Blake, the human whose identity Thor previously took on as an alter-ego. Blake has been driven to the brink of insanity by being trapped in a hidden dimension, and his current aspirations are to tear apart the World Tree in order to gain the All-Power that's inside. After a series of events, Thor decides to call on an unexpected source of power — first, delivering a blast of energy that brings his ravens to his location. When Thor is seen next, he's actually in an entirely different body altogether — the body of the Destroyer.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965's Journey Into Mystery #118, the Destroyer is an enchanted suit of armor created by Odin, which was theoretically meant to fight the Celestials. In the decades that have followed, the Destroyer has been a pawn utilized by other villains in Thor's arsenal, even in the 2011 Thor movie. That being said, Thor has used the Destroyer armor to his advantage in the past, particularly when he replaced its arm with his during War of the Realms. Still, the context of this implementation is definitely interesting, both with regards to Thor's soul, and with regards to his formidability in the fight against Donald Blake.

Thor #14 will be released on April 14th.