Thor: Love and Thunder Brings Back Luke Hemsworth as Bootleg God for Old Spice

Luke Hemsworth is reprising his role as a "bootleg" Thor in a new ad for Old Spice. Inspired by his role in Thor: Ragnarok, in which Hemsworth played an unnamed Asgardian actor portraying Thor in a play, the ad sees the young actor suit up in his older brother's thunder god duds once again. It's a clever way to get a real MCU tie-in for a product like this, without having to break the bank on getting one of the biggest celebrities on the planet to do your ad. And, hey! Luke was (kind of) Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, too!

If you don't remember, Hemsworth played Thor in a play during Thor: Ragnarok, which also featured Matt Damon as Loki and Sam Neill as Odin. The play was put on by Loki, and depicted Loki as a hero and Thor and Odin as being kind of incompetent -- a gag that the real Thor (Chris Hemsworth) did not appreciate, surprisingly enough.

You can see the spot below.

Smell like a God. Or the next best thing, an actor playing a God. Smell like Actor Thor with Old Spice Dry Spray. #SmellWorthy Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder” in theaters July 8th. — Old Spice (@OldSpice) June 30, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.