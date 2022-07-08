Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Shows Off Walt Simonson-Inspired Suit

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ on September 8th, so fans of the God of Thunder will finally be able to watch the film in the comfort of their own home. Despite becoming the lowest-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 65% critics score, the movie has had success at the box office. ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder is also coming to Disney+ on September 8th, but if you're eager for some behind-the-scenes content beforehand, there's plenty of interesting stuff floating around the Internet. Today, concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared a cool look at an alternate Thor suit that was inspired by Walt Simpson who is best known for his work on Marvel Comics' Thor and creating Beta Ray Bill.

"Here is another quick variation of a previous Thor concept art. I've added a yellow background with speed lines in order to underline the likeness with a specific Thor from the comic books. Especially the armored one from the Walt Simonson run. All those Marvel characters are coming from comic-book sources first so it seems part of of the process to get back at those roots at some point. (As a comic book reader I feel good about paying some kind of tribute to the fellows artists). And to iterate from that, sometimes trying to do new connections," Briclot wrote. You can check out the work below:

Thor: Love and Thunder features many staples from the first three Thor films. Not only did Chris Hemsworth return as Thor, but the movie featured Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif). Even Idris Elba (Heimdall) and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) made cameo appearances in the new film. However, there was one Thor staple who did not show up, and that's Tom Hiddleston's Loki. While the actor wasn't expected to show up in the film, fans were still hoping for a cameo. However, it turns out he was never even considered for Thor: Love and Thunder. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explained why they didn't include Thor's mischievous brother.

"Never on the table from what I understand," Robinson shared when asked about a Loki appearance. "He's in Loki-land. He's doing his own thing. They are on two separate journeys."

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ on September 8th.