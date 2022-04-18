Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Obsessed With First Trailer

After weeks of speculation from fans, the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived. The Marvel fourquel has easily become one of the most-anticipated projects on Marvel Studios’ Phase Four slate, especially given all of the cosmic elements the film is expected to introduce. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Given the amount of time fans have been waiting for the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, as well as all of the different reasons they’ve been looking forward to it, it’s pretty safe to say that the trailer broke the Internet. Here are just a few of those reactions.

