Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Just Broke a Record That MCU Fans Will Hate

Marvel fans aren’t going to like the record that Thor: Love and Thunder just set. In a post by The Direct, they pointed out that the Chris Hemsworth feature will be the MCU movie with the least time from the initial trailer to the movie’s premiere. Previously, The Incredible Hulk was the record-holder with 93 days between the clip and a debut in theaters. But, at the time of writing, Love and Thunder had eclipsed that as there are just 92 days until the movie hits the big screen. Now, it’s been a bit of a dance over at Marvel Studios determining when to unleash the hype these trailers bring. Just last year, the calls for a Doctor Strange trailer were met with a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s just interesting to see the big films position themselves as COVID has fundamentally altered the entertainment landscape. And now, the wait marches on.

Director Taika Waititi has been coy about his upcoming movie. He says it’s the wildest film he’s ever made. “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi explained. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MoonKnight_E1/status/1511959550445998083?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While speaking to ScreenRant, Marvel Studios artist Andy Park says that people are going to be really surprised by Love and Thunder. “There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected,” Park began.

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he mused. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

When do you think the Love and Thunder trailer is coming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!