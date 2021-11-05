Thor: Love and Thunder Hires Venom Editor

✖

Just like every other Marvel fan, we're eager for news about the studio's upcoming slate of movies. With no new MCU films being released in 2020, we're hoping 2021 will be better for everyone and that it will be safe enough for Black Widow and more to hit theaters. One movie that's expected to begin production soon is Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Marvel's success filming in the pandemic, we're hoping the rumors that the Thor 4 production starts in January are true. Discussing Film dropped some news about the movie today, revealing that Maryann Brandon will be serving as the film's editor.

Brandon has edited lots of exciting flicks, including Venom, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Darkest Minds. She is also a long-time collaborator of JJ Abrams and has edited the following of his films: Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek (2009), Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I think it’s going to be really good," director Taika Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, Waititi has hinted at a lot of fun for the upcoming movie.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi recently worked on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted "the nearly impossible task" of transforming the team into "perennial losers into winners." It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to open in theaters on February 11, 2022.