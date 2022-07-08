Will Thor: Love and Thunder Kill Off Chris Hemsworth's Thor?

✖

Marvel Studios unveiled an action-packed trailer for their next film Thor: Love and Thunder last night during game four of the NBA semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The trailer gave us an expanded look at the film which included the first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. We also got to see more of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie. The most interesting part of the trailer lays in the beginning and could hint at the death of Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

During the beginning of the trailer, Korg is telling a group of people the story of Thor and the way that he's speaking about him seems like the character might meet his doom before the film ends. Korg refers to Thor in the past tense, stating "he was no ordinary man. He was a god." The idea doesn't seem too wild with them, introducing us to a new version of the character, and it meshes with how Marvel Studios has been phasing out the original Avengers.

Recently, ESPN aired a hilarious promo that showed Chris Hemsworth and Miami Heat player Tyler Herro jokingly at odds with each other. Now, one of Hemsworth's co-stars, Chris Pratt has come out in support of the actor. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Pratt praised his Marvel Studios co-star.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt tells the magazine. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

