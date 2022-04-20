Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Gets Her Own Poster

Natalie Portman got her own Thor: Love and Thunder poster and it’s pretty mighty. MCU fans from all over had been begging for a trailer for months now. This week, they got their wish, with an added bonus poster. But, that one focused on Thor Odinson himself, what about Jane Foster? The Mighty Thor made her first appearance in live-action during the final moments of the Love and Thunder trailer. Everyone had a lot to say about the swole transformation for Portman. But, she’s been upfront about how much physical work it was going to take to embody Jane Foster’s alter ego. Clearly it’s all been paying off after the Internet at large has spent days swooning over those biceps. Check out her poster for the upcoming movie down below.

On Instagram, she teased, “And you thought you were the one and only… @chrishemsworth @thorofficial #thorloveandthunder @marvelstudios” Portman talked about getting in the gym to lift that hammer with Vanity Fair. It’s not all fun, but the results speak for themselves in this case.

“It was really fun,” Portman said as she detailed her workouts and training. “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work.” She added later in the same interview, “It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Marvel dropped a new synopsis for the film as well! “The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

