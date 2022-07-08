How Thor: Love and Thunder Could Tie to She-Hulk

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in theaters for a little over a week now, and it has left an incredibly specific impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of unexpected moments and pieces of Marvel Comics canon — up until the very final moments, which teased the onscreen futures of some pretty significant characters. Obviously, spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below! Only look if you want to know! The film's mid-credits scene revealed that Zeus (Russell Crowe) actually survived being stabbed in the chest by his magical lightning bolt earlier in the film. As Zeus' wounds are tended to, he monologues about how the humans have forgotten and taken advantage of the Gods, and how they need to remind them, seemingly with their own champion. We then see a man stand from a kneeling pose, who Zeus addresses as his son — it's Hercules, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

Given the years fans have spent waiting to see Hercules' MCU debut, and the rising popularity of Goldstein, the post-credits scene left fans excited to see exactly what the future holds for the character. Sure, Hercules' next appearance in the MCU could hypothetical tell a lot of different stories, whether tied to his friendly rivalry with Thor, or his efforts as his own hero. But there's precedent for Hercules crossing paths with another new hero who is soon set to enter the MCU — Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

The two characters have been tied to each other from Jen's very first comic run, with The Sensational She-Hulk containing a running gag of her fantasizing about the Greek demigod. They eventually met by Issue #25, and she was ultimately not impressed by his chauvinistic attitude, but still was cordial with him. They then crossed paths pretty consistently over the years, with Jen representing him in court at one point, and the two of them even sleeping together in She-Hulk #30.

Even if She-Hulk and Hercules' dynamic might not turn physical in the MCU — which would depend on how Hercules' canon bisexuality is portrayed onscreen, with years worth of rumors suggesting the character might have been portrayed as gay if he'd debuted in last year's Eternals movie — the pair still have a comic dynamic that is wildly entertaining, and could certainly carry over onscreen. While it might be too soon for Hercules to appear in the first season of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, there's still the potential for them to cross paths at some point, and develop some sort of professional or platonic bond. Plus, with Maslany and Goldstein already being Emmy-winning actors, it's safe to assume that their onscreen rapport would make fans hyped.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.