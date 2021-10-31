Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Tease The Dark World Flashback With Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

New set photos from the now in-production Thor: Love and Thunder tease a flashback to the events of Thor: The Dark World with stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Thor: Love and Thunder might currently be one of the slated films on Marvel’s release schedule that got hit with a delay recently, but filming for the new entry is still underway. The funny thing fans might notice about what could be coming next, however, is just how much more important Thor: The Dark World is seemingly becoming since the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Not only did that film feature an extended sequence set during the events of The Dark World, it seems now that Natalie Portman is back in the equation that there is an opportunity to revisit the events of that film once more for the upcoming Love and Thunder. Set photos of Hemsworth and Portman seemingly reveal wigs that are like those seen in deleted footage from The Dark World and thus has fans speculating that the new film will be taking a step back and re-examining that film through a flashback.

https://twitter.com/lovethundernews/status/1454484521043247108?s=20

With Natalie Portman back into the fold for Thor: Love and Thunder, it does present some unique opportunities for both Thor and Jane. The fallout of their relationship following the events of the second movie were brushed under the rug for the most part through Thor: Ragnarok and beyond, and while Thor has grown as a character since then, there’s still that part of the journey that needs to be accounted for. A flashback to their time together during the events of The Dark World could not only dive into their split further, or reveal why Jane had been missing from the events of the films for so long only to return with this next one (much bulkier than before).

This is just one of the many mysteries needing to be solved with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and it’s place in Phase 4, but it’s going to be a while before fans get to see it as it’s currently slated for a release in theaters on July 8, 2022. What do you think of these set photos? What could it mean for a potential tie between Love and Thunder and The Dark World? Would you want to see a flashback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!