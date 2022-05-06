Thor: Love and Thunder Cast Spotted Having Lunch with Sacha Baron Cohen

✖

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder continues in Australia, and paparazzi have now captured some pictures of Sacha Baron Cohen hanging out with some of the movie's cast at a Sydney eatery. Snapshots have surfaced of the Oscar-nominated actor and his wife Isla Fisher grabbing a bite to eat with the likes of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe at a posh restaurant, prompting rumors of the Borat star's involvement in the upcoming Marvel feature. Also joining the group for lunch was Rita Ora, a singer that tabloids have recently romantically linked with Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi. Ora's currently in Australia to film on the country's version of The Voice.

Interestingly enough, Crowe was captured in a similar social situation before it was confirmed he was playing Zeus in the feature. Does this mean Baron Cohen or Fisher are in the Thor feature? Perhaps not, but it does raise an interesting question at least.

Christian Bale and his family joined Russell Crowe, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher for food on Friday in Sydney. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were also there. pic.twitter.com/Akvqbo0ycK — Christian Bale’s Bald Era (@LoveThunderBale) May 1, 2021

Bale was previously confirmed to be involved with the movie as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. On Saturday, Waititi himself confirmed principal photography was almost done on the feature, one he calls the "best Marvel film ever."

"[Filming is going] great. We've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel," Waititi told Weekend Today (via The Sun). "It might be the best Marvel film ever!"

In an earlier interview, the filmmaker said Love and Thunder will carry a similar adventure story like Ragnarok, though it will be even bigger and brighter this time around.

"The next Thor film I'm doing, basically, we're sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure," Waititi the director told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "There's always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. There's just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

