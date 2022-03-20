Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Photo of His Sons Dressed as Thor

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s also got a lot of fellow performers in his family. Not only are his brothers Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), but he is also married to Elsa Pataky who is best known for playing Elena Neves in The Fast Saga. Together, Hemsworth and Pataky have a daughter and twin boys, who turned eight today. In honor of their birthday, Hemsworth shared an adorable photo of his boys dressed as Thor.

“Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If you’re asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉,” Hemsworth joked. You can check out the post below:

Hemsworth will soon be reprising his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time an MCU hero has gotten a fourth solo film. The movie is also set to feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars are also expected to appear in the movie. In addition to the many returning favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed last year that he will be playing Zeus. In the past, director Taika Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic.” During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th.