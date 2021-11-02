Tessa Thompson Reveals Everything She Did in Australia While Filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the first major movie productions to move forward while adhering to health and safety protocols during the pandemic, with the experience of traveling to Australia providing star Tessa Thompson with plenty of time to enjoy the many exciting activities the destination afforded. The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled the many extracurriculars she took part in while in Australia, while also pointing out that she did, in fact, make time to film the highly anticipated Thor sequel in between her many other engagements. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to land in theaters on July 8, 2022.

“I did all the things. I went to Magic Mike Live,” Thompson recalled on Jimmy Kimmel. “It was a masterpiece, it’s so good. I went wombat crawling, where you look for wombats at night with this special blue light. I fed kangaroos, I did mountain biking, I went horseback riding, I saw Tasmanian devils, I went to see Tasmanian devils.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the safety protocols of traveling to Australia included having to quarantine upon arrival in the continent, which also made it more complicated to connect with family members in other parts of the world. Despite Thompson understandably making the best of her free time, the experience also made her appreciate and miss her family.

“I missed my family, but I feel like one thing that COVID has taught us all is that we want to work less. So it was nice to have a little bit of time off,” Thompson admitted. “We made a movie, it comes out next year, you can see it.”

Thompson herself isn’t the only one engaging in new activities, as she previously detailed how her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had changed since her Ragnarok debut, which audiences caught glimpses of in Avengers: Endgame.

“I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” Thompson shared with The Playlist earlier this year. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Stay tuned for details on Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!