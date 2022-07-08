Thor: Love and Thunder Theory Blames Korg for Lying About What Really Happened in the Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding a lot this year with the introduction of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and even The Mighty Thor. The Mighty Thor is technically a new character from the comics. Jane Foster wields Thor's hammer and gets all of his abilities. Thor: Love and Thunder introduces us to the character played by Natalie Portman, all the while telling a very interesting story. Korg(Taika Waititi) narrates the film from start to finish, and that might be an indication that some of the things in the film didn't actually happen. One Marvel Studios fan on Reddit reveals an interesting theory that Korg was lying to the children he told the story too.

According to a theory that was posted on Reddit, Korg is an unreliable narrator. He's also telling the story to children so he'd probably have to over-exaggerate some things to keep their attention. There's also the matter of MCU history that kinda proves that this theory could be true. You can check out the full posts below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

