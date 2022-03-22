Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Begins Reshoots With Christian Bale

Thor: Love and Thunder is still set for release this summer, and it appears the flick is going back for another round of reshoots. The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider suggests Christian Bale has geared up to play Gorr the God Butcher for another round of additional photography, one of the most integral parts to the production of a Marvel movie.

Reshoots are said to have started again last week, a second-round after the additional photography earlier this year. There’s no indication just how long Bales’ reshoots should take, or if they’re already wrapped up.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has gone on-record to say reshoots are a key piece of the MCU method, allowing the studio to tweak whatever it needs to after rounds of test screenings.

“‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,’” Feige once said of the connotations surrounding the production process.

He added, “Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

