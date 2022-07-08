Thor: Love and Thunder Reviews Leave Internet Arguing Over Marvel Movies Again
The first reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived, and the internet has launched into a frenzy debating the findings. Despite the reviews being generally positive, the film and character both began to trend Tuesday afternoon as social media debated quality of the flick (even though it's not released until this weekend) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
As of this writing, the Taika Waititi film has a 70-percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with 138 reviews counted, meaning 41 critics disliked the movie more than they liked it. "In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU," the site's critics consensus reads.
"THOR 4 doesn't hit the heights of RAGNAROK and it feels like maybe the MCU has lost the ability to thrill but... I loved it! 8 out of 10!"— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 5, 2022
"That's it. Big smile, everybody's happy!" pic.twitter.com/jtQCy5j1Op
People: "DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT MARVEL!"— Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies1) July 5, 2022
Marvel: *releases eternals, shang-chi, thor: love and thunder, new characters introduced in disney+ shows*
People: "TOO DIFFERENT!"
am seeing so many people complain about how Thor 4 looks visually but trust me after seeing the movie i can happily say it's easily top 3 best looking MCU movies, in the third act it's genuinely absolutely gorgeous.
don't let 1 unnoticeable 480p screenshot sway you— fraser 🦦 (@iNabber69) July 5, 2022
People’s criticism of Taika’s Thor movies are so funny to me.— dana (@tourmalinecrack) July 5, 2022
“Taika ruined him, Thor was great before Ragnarok” You mean when he had the personality of a stoic wooden chair!? LMAO be serious 💀
If Thor 4 doesn’t do as well as people expect then I think society will begin to truly turn on Taika. He will be labeled as “cringe” and people will act like they never liked him. He’s avoided this fate for longer than most but I think it is finally his time.— Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) July 5, 2022
To everyone shitting on Thor before it has even come out I have one thing to say I’m going to be in the theaters day one and I’m gonna be loving it and you can’t stop me pic.twitter.com/Uma9rRtcca— Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) July 4, 2022
last thing i'll say about Thor is that it's clear that being Thor brings a light and joy to Chris Hemsworth's life and that transfers on screen.
and i love that for him pic.twitter.com/oPxP3YlZop— Kate Sánchez ➡️ #RTXAustin (@OhMyMithrandir) July 5, 2022
Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.0comments
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.
