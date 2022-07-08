Thor: Love and Thunder Reviews Leave Internet Arguing Over Marvel Movies Again

By Adam Barnhardt

The first reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived, and the internet has launched into a frenzy debating the findings. Despite the reviews being generally positive, the film and character both began to trend Tuesday afternoon as social media debated quality of the flick (even though it's not released until this weekend) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

As of this writing, the Taika Waititi film has a 70-percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with 138 reviews counted, meaning 41 critics disliked the movie more than they liked it. "In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU," the site's critics consensus reads.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder?

