Thor: Love and Thunder Reviews Leave Internet Arguing Over Marvel Movies Again

The first reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived, and the internet has launched into a frenzy debating the findings. Despite the reviews being generally positive, the film and character both began to trend Tuesday afternoon as social media debated quality of the flick (even though it's not released until this weekend) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

As of this writing, the Taika Waititi film has a 70-percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with 138 reviews counted, meaning 41 critics disliked the movie more than they liked it. "In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU," the site's critics consensus reads.

