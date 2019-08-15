Cate Blanchett Excited Natalie Portman Is Playing Thor, Says She’s Here for a Hela Return

Thor is about to get a makeover like few others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the heels of Avengers: Endgame, the former King of Asgard was ready to travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Thor Odinson is not the only person worthy of power. As it turns out, Natalie Portman will get to become her own Thor, and Cate Blanchett is more than thrilled to see the casting.

Recently, Entertainment Tonight spoke with Blanchett as she promoted her new film Where’d You Go, Bernadette. It was there the actress said she is excited to see Portman wield Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder despite her character Hela’s less-than-fond view of the hero.

“I’m so, so excited,” Blanchett said. “I’m so looking forward to seeing it, because I absolutely loved seeing them all with my kids. But I really, really loved Captain Marvel. No offense, Taika, but it was probably my favorite.”

Clearly, the actress is all about girl power when it comes to the MCU. Fans are on the same page as one of Avengers: Endgame‘s scenes was praised for its inclusion of female heroes. During the team’s epic final battle with Thanos, everyone from Valkyrie to Captain Marvel and Black Widow bands together to keep the Infinity Stones from the tyrant, but one leading lady was missing. Hela is presumed dead following the events of Thor: Ragnarok, and it may be for the best as she would have leaned more with Thanos than the Avengers. However, it does seem Blanchett is open to returning to the role.

“That’s probably a Marvel question,” the actress said when asked if Hela could return to the MCU. “I’m here.”

So, would you be down to see Hela make a MCU comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

