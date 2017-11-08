The Comic That Inspired Hulk’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Look

In the lead up to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, there was a lot of talk about the influence of the story “Planet Hulk” on the film, specifically in the gladiatorial appearance of Hulk on Sakaar. However, there’s another visual cue for the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok that comes from a very different source.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk first appears in his gladiator garb for the Contest of Champions fight against Thor. Once that fight resolves, we catch up Hulk in his chambers. There’s a comedic bit where Thor is forced to converse with the Hulk while the Hulk is in the nude, but eventually, the Hulk gets dressed again.

This time the Hulk is wearing bead necklaces and a long loincloth, which is a look pulled straight out of the 2005-2009 Marvel Comics miniseries Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk. The series is the Ultimate Marvel take on Wolverine’s first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181, which finds Logan and Hulk squaring off against each other. The series was written by Damon Lindelof (Lost) and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion).

The story is set in the now defunct Ultimate Marvel universe and sees Nick Fury sending Wolverine on a mission to retrieve the Hulk, who had gone AWOL from the Ultimates. The Hulk had been located hiding out in Tibet, and so Wolverine was sent after him. The series introduces the Ultimate universe version of She-Hulk and was primarily an artistic showcase for Yu, who drew some truly epic fight scenes between the two title characters.

When Wolverine first finds the Hulk, the Hulk is lounging about and is surrounded by scantily clad women. He is dressed in the same beads and loincloth look used in Thor: Ragnarok. Though Ragnarok holds off on the scantily clad women, the film does show the Hulk in a similar situation where he is more or less satisfied and content for the first time in his life and doesn’t want to return to where he came from.

