‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Marks The 17th Straight #1 Opening For Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel Studios‘ 17th film, and their 17th consecutive #1 opening weekend at the box office.

The Thor threequel brought in more than $120 million this weekend. Worldwide, the blockbuster is already closing in on half a billion: Ragnarok’s worldwide box office earnings have reached more than $427 million, making it another home run smash hit for Disney-owned Marvel Studios. For perspective, the God of Thunder’s debut movie, 2011’s Thor, finished its box office run with $449 million globally.

It’s the biggest opening for the Asgardian Avenger, beating out Thor ($65 million) and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($85 million), and is the fourth best opening weekend of the year (behind Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and It).

Marvel’s shared cinematic universe became the first franchise to cross $5 billion at the North American box office, a feat it achieved with the might of the latest Thor starrer. Globally, Marvel Studios has pulled in more than $13 billion in box office receipts since their first self-financed movie, Iron Man, in 2008.

In the almost decade since, every Marvel Studios movie has earned at least a “fresh” on review site Rotten Tomatoes, where Ragnarok is certified fresh at 93% — a score that places it just behind the first Iron Man (94%) as the second highest-rated Marvel Studios production. The Taika Waititi-directed film is fueled by those strong reviews and positive word of mouth, carrying an “A” CinemaScore rating from audiences.

Of Marvel Studios’ 17 released films, only two — 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World — failed to boast the “certified fresh” classification, coming in fresh with 67% and 66% percent, respectively. (Ragnarok also totes a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Thor’s 76% and The Dark World’s 77%.)

Thor: Ragnarok debuted at number 6 in the ComicBook.com composite rankings.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and Anthony Hopkins, Thor: Ragnarok is now playing.