‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gag Reel Released Online

Earlier today, Marvel Studios announced the home entertainment release dates for Thor: Ragnarok. But if you can’t wait that long to dive into the film’s DVD and Blu-Ray various extras, the film’s gag reel has made its way online.

The video, which you can watch above, certainly carries over some of Ragnarok‘s offbeat humor, complete with director Taika Waititi sing-scatting the Marvel Studios theme. Waititi then introduces the gag reel, with bits and pieces of bloopers played with synth music.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Taika’s humor is so particular and unique and quirky,” Cate Blanchett, who plays Hela, says in the video.

“A day on the set working with Taika involves hijinks, dancing.” Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, adds. “He’s just a big kid.”

“It’s been like that the whole time.” Chris Hemsworth, who plays the film’s title character, continues. “Just cracking up on set. It’s definitely the most lighthearted, fun set I’ve been on.”

The video gives fans quite a few peeks at how Ragnarok came to life, including a pretty great sequence of Waititi in his motion-capture suit as Korg. There’s also quite a bit of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster dancing, and Waititi taking fans through what he refers to as a “Sakaaran Radio Shack.”

ComicBook.com got a chance to visit Ragnarok’s set, and got to experience the film’s unique production.

“It really is, to my mind, probably the craziest of the Marvel films in a good way,” Waititi told reporters.

“Every day was about exploring the unknown and trying something different,” Hemsworth said about making Ragnarok back in October. “I had got pretty bored of myself as that character and so did he, maybe a few people out there, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something different.’ And every day was improvised and a journey into somewhere we hadn’t been before.”

Thor: Ragnarok will be available digitally beginning on February 20th, with a home release for DVD and Blu-ray coming two weeks later, on March 6th.