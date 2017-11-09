‘Thor: Ragnarok’: What New Weapon Could Thor Have Coming?

The trailers for Thor: Ragnarok have revealed that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be dealt a major blow when his mythical hammer Mjolnir is destroyed by Cate Blanchett’s Hela. Without Mjolnir at his side, it remains to be seen how Thor will be able to defeat Hela, and save Asgard.

However, Marvel Comics fans know that Mjolnir’s destruction isn’t so much a tragedy as it is the gateway to Thor inheriting a new mystical weapon to wield. Over the years, the comics have provided several famous weapons, any one of which could make an appearance in Thor 3.

Here are the new weapons that Thor could get to replace Mjolnir:

Ultimate Mjolnir

In the Ultimate universe, Mjolnir comes in several versions, and a couple of them definitely have properties that could be relevant to the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

First of all, the Ultimate Mjolnir created by Odin contains a piece of Asgard inside of it. The hammer basically functions as a safeguard against Ragnarok, by making Thor the conduit through which Asgard can be reborn. Obviously, that function could be vitally important to the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

Another version of Ultimate Mjolnir is the axe/hammer combination, which powered a Bio-Mech suit that Thor wore for the period when he had been stripped of his godhood. Again, given the ominous events of Thor: Ragnarok, it’s not hard to imagine the hero having to turn to science for power-up, and with Bruce Banner at his side, coming up with this version of Ultimate Mjolnir would definitely be doable.

Jarnbjorn

Jarnbjorn is a battle axe forged by the Dwarf blacksmiths of Nidavellir, the same makers of Mjolnir. It was the mythical weapon that Thor originally wielded, in the era before he was worthy enough to take up Mjolnir. After Jarnbjorn was blessed by Thor’s own blood, it gained the ability to even cut through the armor of Celestials, some of the most powerful beings in the universe.

In the comics, Thor has returned to Jarnbjorn at key times when he was unable (or unworthy) to wield his hammer. Thor: Ragnarok will definitely provide such an opportunity, and fans would love to see Jarnbjorn make its MCU debut.

More importantly, with the cosmic battle that’s coming in Avengers: Infinity War, having a weapon that could cut through Celestials wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Odinsword

Also known as “The Over Sword of Asgard” this large sword was Odin’s weapon, but came with a terrible curse: unsheathing it brings about Ragnarok.

Odin keeps the sword in his vault, where many enemies have tried to use it to bring about the end of the world; however, Thor has also had to use the sword at time, most notably to defeat his uncle Cul Borson, the God of Fear.

Given the curse that comes with the Odinsword, it’s not hard to see Thor: Ragnarok forcing Thor to make a very dangerous choice: whether to put his homeworld at great risk to stop an immediate threat (Hela).

Thunder

One thing that we may want to consider is that Thor himself is a weapon, and therefore he doesn’t need anything else!

Trailers for Thor: Ragnarok have teased Thor debuting a serious lightning power-up, even without Mjolnir in his hand. The most relevant moment comes when Hela mockingly asks Thor what he’s the god of, and we see the Odinson land on Asgard’s Rainbow Bridge with lightning crackling out of his body and eyes.

It would be a fitting thematic arc to see Thor have to learn how to earn his title as The God of Thunder by mastering his own internal power, rather than mastering a weapon. However, that scenario would also rob fans of the chance to see a new iconic weapon make its MCU debut — so we’re only halfway hoping its true!

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters on November 3rd. Other upcoming MCU movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

