Mondo Unveils Stunning ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Poster

Thor: Ragnarok has taken plenty of fans on a colorful cosmic thrill ride – and a new poster is here to celebrate it.

Mondo recently debuted a first look at their new Ragnarok poster, which will be available during the company’s Black Friday sale. The poster is created by artist Matt Taylor, who remarked that fans should be able to see the poster “from SPACE.”

On sale Black Friday from @MondoNews my Thor: Ragnarok poster. Twelve colors, some of them fluorescent, you should be able to see this thing from SPACE. pic.twitter.com/J3YO9huFyl — Matt Taylor (@MattTaylorDraws) November 22, 2017

The poster captures plenty of Ragnarok‘s ensemble cast, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) standing in attention, while Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) rides in on Pegasus. In the background are some of Ragnarok‘s less trustworthy characters, with Hela (Cate Blanchett) looming large over Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Overall, the poster brings to life what makes Ragnarok so different from the previous Thor ventures – and what has led to the film’s box office success.

“He gets completely torn out of anything familiar and it shifts again; this is totally where the whole film sort of shifts and we’re on different worlds that we haven’t seen before.” Hemsworth told reporters during a visit to Ragnarok‘s set. “There’s different looks to all the characters. There’s different dynamics. I think the coupling of myself working with Ruffalo brought out a whole new tone, both of our characters.”

The 24″x36″ Ragnarok poster will be available in both a colorful screenprint, as well as an orange-and-grey variant. The primary print will be available in a lot of 425, and cost $60. The variant will be available in a limited run of 225, and set you back $80.

If you’re interested in adding either of the Thor: Ragnarok prints to your collection, you can keep an eye on Mondo‘s Black Friday sale here.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.