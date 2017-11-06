‘Shazam’s Zach Levi Has a Very Brief ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cameo

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok! Continue reading at your own risk…

A couple of weeks ago, DC surprised fans by casting mega-nerd Zachary Levi as Shazam, the upcoming hero of his self-titled film. While Levi is most well-known for his TV roles on Chuck and Heroes: Reborn, comic fans will also remember his small role as Fandral, one of the Warriors Three, in Thor: The Dark World.

If you were paying attention when Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters this weekend, you might have caught Levi appearing in one last Marvel film before heading off to film Shazam for DC. However, his role was so small in this film that you might’ve missed it if you weren’t watching closely.

When Hela returned to Asgard to begin her takeover in the early part of the film, she came through the Bifrost and was confronted by Fandral, Volstagg and Skurge. When the the two warriors (Fandral and Volstagg) refused to stand down, Hela killed them immediately. She only kept Skurge alive in order to use him as a hired hand as she took over Asgard.

Not only was Fandral killed in that scene with Hela, but any chance of his resurrection was wiped away when the planet of Asgard was destroyed by Surtur at the end of the film.

So, while Levi’s appearance in Ragnarok is brief, it did give his character some finality, allowing him to make a seamless transition from the MCU to the expanding world of DC.