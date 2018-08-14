‘Spawn’s Todd McFarlane Shares Funny Photo From Visit With Stan Lee

While gearing up to shoot his live-action Spawn movie, creator Todd McFarlane took some time to visit with one of his long-time buddies, Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, who didn’t seem all that amused by his stopping by.

McFarlane posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram on Monday, one in which he’s donning a wide smile and giving the camera a thumbs up. Lee, however, was the complete opposite. Behind McFarlane, Lee sat in a chair with a cold look on his face, holding up a sign that says “Why is he here?”

Of course, the words in McFarlane’s post didn’t exactly reflect Lee’s mood.

“PROOF POSITIVE that my recent visit with [Stan Lee] was the complete highlight of his day,” McFarlane joked. “More photos later this week.”

It’s no secret that McFarlane and Lee are good friends, as the duo have shared several goofy photos like this in the past. What makes this image more important, however, are the hashtags that McFarlane uses at the bottom of the post.

The words “cameo” and “Spawn” are both given hashtags, alluding to the idea that Lee might have another non-Marvel cameo in the near future.

Though Lee has always appeared in the live-action Marvel movies, he’s recently popped up in other properties where he wasn’t quite expected. He showed up several times in DC’s Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, dealing with the long-running, “this isn’t the right franchise” joke.

Given his relationship with McFarlane, and the fact that Lee is clearly okay with making cameos for all sorts of different properties, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he made an appearance in the Spawn movie when it finally arrives.

During a joint panel with Lee back in 2017, McFarlane made it clear that he wanted the Marvel legend to have a cameo in Spawn. One that was much less glamorous than his other movie roles.

What did you think of McFarlane’s wacky post? Will Stan Lee have a cameo in the Spawn movie? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments below.

Starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, Spawn is set to hit theaters in 2019.