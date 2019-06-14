Tom Holland Almost Catches on Fire During Magazine Photo Shoot

Peter Parker may be risking his life everyday as Spider-Man, but he’s not the only one with a dangerous job. Tom Holland, the actor known for playing the friendly neighborhood hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently had a close call while doing a photo shoot for Man About Town magazine. According to People, Holland nearly caught fire.

The video (see above) shows Holland sitting in a fiery chair while on a beach. He’s posing away until the fire nearly gets him, but he manages to jump away just in time. Holland has clearly mastered his reflexes from his days of playing Spidey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Man About Town also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor’s photo shoot, which shows Holland having some fun, and all-in-all not catching fire. You can view the video here. Of course, many people in the comments section let Man About Town know they won’t soon forget the near accident.

“Are we all just gonna pretend that we haven’t seen the video of him jumping off the chair because of the flames?,” someone asked. (They really did use an alarming about of fire for this photo shoot!)

Thankfully, Holland is alright! You can currently catch the actor on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, and next in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.