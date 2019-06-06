Tom Holland Confirms Which Avengers Snap Created Holes in the Multiverse

Ever since the credits started rolling on Avengers: Endgame, fans have been coming up with theory after theory in hopes of discovering new clues about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The biggest hints came in the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which revealed the existence of the multiverse and how it affects the superheroes.

But after Nick Fury’s comment in the trailer about “the Snap” tearing a whole in the multiverse, fans have been wondering about which “Snap” in particular that the fans have been talking about. But thanks to Tom Holland and his big mouth, we now know what exactly caused the tear in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

Holland was speaking at an event hyping up Spider-Man: Far From Home when he revealed the culprit behind the Elementals wreaking havoc on the mainstream universe, and you can watch it in the clip below!

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend,” Holland explained. “We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

Producer Eric Carroll has spoken at length about how the villains of the film are riffs on classic Spidey foes.

“We went digging and found characters,” Carroll explained to Total Film Magazine. “I’m not going to say exactly which ones yet because we want to leave some dots for fans to connect.”

He added, “The real nerdy inside joke here is that they’re based on B-level Spider-Man baddies,” Carroll said. “There is actually a villain in the comics called Hydro-Man, who’s a guy made out of water but wears a t-shirt and has a haircut…” Carrol said they wanted to make them “kind of scary and threatening…for all the comic fans keeping score, it’ll be fun to see Hydro-Man brought to the big screen in a way we think is pretty cool.”

We’ll see how the Elementals factor into the growing Marvel Cinematic Multiverse as we get closer and closer to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, hitting theaters on July 2nd.