Tom Holland Freaks Out Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

The marketing cycle for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been next to non-existent over the past few months, ever since Sony released the first teaser—one of the most popular trailers ever released—for the film back in August. Now just a month and a few days away from the film’s release, the studio has unveiled the first teaser poster for the feature, much to the excitement of fans. Featuring the first look at Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin, fans aren’t the only person excited for the blockbuster.

Sunday night, Tom Holland shared the poster to his Instagram account, telling his millions of followers that fans their minds will be blown by the film.

In addition to Green Goblin, the poster also teases Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. The film’s also rumored to feature many others, including Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the versions of Peter Parker played by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In light of all the rumors surrounding the feature, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously cautioned fans to temper their expectations, and not let excitement run too wild. “Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true,” the producer said in October.

He added, “The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Garfield himself happened to echo the sentiment in a separate interview with Variety.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield explained at the time. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m *****d. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.