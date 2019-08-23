Tom Holland Hangs With Robert Downey Jr. Amid Disney and Sony Spider-Man Split

Marvel fans were stunned this week with the shocking news that Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios failed to come to a new agreement regarding Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, effectively terminating their relationship after five films and the most successful movie in the franchise to date. And many people are waiting for some sort of response by actor Tom Holland.

Well, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star shared a new image on social media with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. And while the two seem to be having a great time hiking, there’s still no mention of the acrimonious split between Disney and Sony.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram We did it Mr Stark! A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Holland and Downey appeared together in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and their friendship has extended beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now it seems like both their tenures with Marvel Studios could be at an end.

There have been conflicting reports about the nature of Disney and Sony’s failed negotiations, whether they were going to split the costs and revenues of future films evenly or a more lopsided chunk going to Sony due to their film rights for Spidey. But they seem content to move forward without Marvel Studios’ involvement, as they released a statement that basically put the blame on Disney as well as Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement reads. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

It remains to be seen if the two sides will come together to work something else out, and it will likely be difficult for fans to readjust to solo Spider-Man movies outside of the MCU knowing what they already had with Holland and Downey.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently finishing out its theatrical run, and that might be your last time to see the Web Slinger mixing it up in the MCU.