Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Could Beat Up Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Marvel fans are only a week away from finally getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker going up against some nasty villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are plenty of other casting rumors in the mix, but it sounds like the Spidey actor is ready for whatever showdown Marvel throws at him. In fact, he recently spoke with Geek Culture Explained, and was asked if he’d be able to take down Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

“I’d beat up that old man [Logan],” Holland joked. “[But if it’s] X-Men: Origins Wolverine, he’s going to batter me… I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time because there’s no amount of battering that Spider-Man can do. And also, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people and Wolverine does. So that is a huge advantage to have in a fight.” He added, “I don’t think that Peter Parker would kill Wolverine. Especially not Hugh Jackman.”

Currently, there are rumors that Holland will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.