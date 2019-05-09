Tom Holland Stuns Disneyland Guests After Unmasking as Spider-Man

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans have to look forward to in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and the movie’s cast is already promoting the upcoming film in the best way. This week, Tom Holland and some of his co-stars surprised fans at Disneyland, and people were understandably thrilled. A video shared by DisneyLand Insiders on Facebook shows fans freaking out as Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and more join in on a Spider-Man photo op, only for Spider-Man to remove his mask and reveal himself to be Holland.

Lots of other fans who were in attendance shared different views from the moment on their various social media accounts. Here are some of the tweets posted by people who were lucky enough to spot the cast.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”



Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

