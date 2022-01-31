Tom Holland Has Talked To Florence Pugh About Doing A Spider-Man And Yelena Crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has apparently talked with Black Widow and Hawkeye star Florence Pugh about doing a Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover between Spider-Man and Yelena Belova. Holland was doing a podcast show interview, where he was asked about rumors that he wants to work with Pugh in a big MCU crossover. The actor admitted that the idea hasn’t yet been pitched or discussed amongst Kevin Feige and the other big bosses over at Marvel Studios, but apparently, the two actors have talked out the kind of ideas they would love to participate in!

While appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Tom Holland took part in a quick-fire question segment that included the question about his desire for a Spider-Man and Black Widow II (Yelena Belova) crossover. This is what the Marvel star had to say:

“[A Spider-Man and Black Widow II crossover] hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool.”

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has exploded onto the scene like few MCU stars before her. Not only was Pugh an instant breakout favorite in her debut Marvel film Black Widow, she’s also won over fans on the small screen, by becoming a huge scene-stealer in Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series on Disney+. What’s even more impressive is that Pugh’s character, Yelena, has far less history and development in the comic book source material than about 90% of other characters adapted for the MCU. It’s truly Florence Pugh who has built the character up into a mainstream icon.

So far, one of the best things about Florence Pugh is that she’s proven herself to be a great team player. While fans love Yelena on her own, it’s when Pugh has been paired with her fellow MCU stars (like Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop) that she’s really shined. No doubt there are many (all?) Marvel fans jumping up and down with excitement at the mere thought of getting to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man be the next to trade banter (and action) with Yelena Belova.

But how to make it happen?

There have been a number of theories about where both Spider-Man and Yelena go next after they both (ironically enough) were last seen hanging around Manhattan’s Rockefeller Plaza at Christmas time. Peter Parker is having to rebuild his life from the ground-up after the spell cast by Doctor Strange in No Way Home; Yelena is theorized to be headed for either the MCU’s version of the Thunderbolts (under Valentina’s leadership) or a Young Avengers team with Kate Bishop and other young heroes. Yelena’s journey could also arguably include a stop on both teams, at different points.

Either way, the path of good (Young Avengers) or not-so-good (Thunderbolts) is one that easily runs into Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It could also be as simple as Spidey becoming the next contract Yelena has to fulfill, in whatever project that happens.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters; Black Widow and Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+.